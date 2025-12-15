Lindsay Lohan makes history as Maggie on The Simpsons

Lindsay Lohan voices adult Maggie in The Simpsons’ latest flash-forward episode

Lindsay Lohan has joined the ranks of animation legends, lending her voice to a grown-up Maggie Simpson in this week’s episode of The Simpsons.

The 39-year-old actress, who teased the cameo on social media over the weekend, is stepping into the shoes of the youngest member of the iconic yellow family in a flash-forward storyline.

The teaser shows Maggie pleading with Marge not to let Bart drive the family to school, finally giving the character her first adult voice.

Fans have been quick to celebrate the casting. One pointed out the full-circle moment: “Baby Maggie was once voiced by Elizabeth Taylor. Grown-up Maggie being voiced by Lindsay Lohan… who once played Elizabeth Taylor… iconic.” Another defended Lohan’s performance, noting, “Y’all aren’t gonna believe this but… she’s an actress. She is acting.”

The episode, titled Parahormonal Activity, airs Sunday as part of the show’s 37th season. Lohan has been steadily returning to the spotlight with recent roles including Falling for Christmas (2022), Irish Wish (2024), and the Freakier Friday sequel this past August.

Outside of Hollywood, Lohan has been building life in Dubai, marrying Bader Shammas in 2022 and welcoming their two-year-old son, Luai, in 2023.