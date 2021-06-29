Grand Theft Auto 6: is it ever going to happen?

The rumour mill has been churning for a long time about the possibility of Grand Theft Auto 6. But will it ever come to pass?

Friends, it’s been a long time since our last fresh dose of Grand Theft Auto. Grand Theft Auto V released all the way back in 2013, just towards the end of the era of the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. Prior to that, Grand Theft Auto IV got its launch in 2008.

In the eight years since release, Grand Theft Auto V has been rereleased time and again, and now spans three generations of consoles. Grand Theft Auto Online still enjoys a thriving community, and its latest and greatest DLC, GTA Online: The Cayo Perico Heist, is just about to launch.

With Grand Theft Auto V going so strong after this long, when — if ever — will we get an announcement on the existence of a Grand Theft Auto 6? Here are all the rumours currently flying around.

The Official Word

Strictly and officially, Grand Theft Auto 6 doesn’t exist. There’s been no official announcement yet, but that hasn’t stopped the detectives of the internet from doing their thing. Like scientists observing dark matter by observing the things it affects, online sleuths have seen signs of something big lurking unseen.

The Rumours

At the moment, the most solid hint at a potential release date comes from speculation arising from a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which gives potential investors information about a company and its activities.

This particular filing for Rockstar North’s parent company Take-Two Interactive just so happened to mention that they’re planning to drop a whopping $90 million USD on advertising in 2024, which is the kind of spending you’d expect to go towards something equally significant.

However, representatives from Take-Two have since refuted the analysis, stating that the uncommonly high spending will be directed to third-party companies, rather than internal companies like Rockstar.

The Shape in the Road?

Sometimes, a stretch of road can lead to a stretch of the imagination. Fans hungry for any hint of Grand Theft Auto VI noticed some GPS coordinates in a trailer for Grand Theft Auto Online. Loading them into Google Maps, they were led to the image above.

Yep, it’s a fairly standard stretch of zig-zag road somewhere in rural Virginia. But, if you’re really reaching, you could say that the road looks something like a VI, as in, 6. As in, GTA 6. Therefore, Grand Theft Auto VI confirmed, alert the media.

Keep searching, zealous GTA fans.

When I searched this location on Map , it showed a place in North America and the roads direction were in the shape of VI ….. #GTAVI #GTA6 #GTAOnline pic.twitter.com/5rlyW8RFo1 — GTA 6 Only (@GTA6only) November 20, 2020

Setting and Characters?

Following a daisy chain of rumours citing other rumours, you get to a report from YouTube channel ‘Inside Gaming’ who released a video in 2018 claiming to contain uncorroborated information coming from an anonymous ‘inside source’.

This informant stated that Grand Theft Auto VI was currently being referred to as ‘Project Americas’, and would be set predominately in a city resembling Miami, as did 2002’s Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. It would also allow players to visit South America, which would give Rockstar plenty of drug-smuggling fodder to work with.

Their report also suggested that Grand Theft Auto VI might see a female character taking the lead role, which would be a welcome change from the sequence of strictly male playable characters the series has offered so far.

The only substantial lead we have towards characters is one that has been designated ‘The Mexican’. In June of 2021, voice actors Jorge Consejo’s resume leaked the existence of GTA VI as well as the mysterious character. Many Journalists reached out to Jorge Consejo, however, he refused to comment due to contractual obligations.

Mexican actor Jorge Consejo lists "Grand Theft Auto VI" on his CV. He played the role as "The Mexican" in 2018. https://t.co/99Y5Mzidm1 pic.twitter.com/3hRMC51F5H — GTA VI News & Rumours (@GTAVINR) March 27, 2020

Updated Domains

It’s a verifiable fact that Take-Two Interactive has renewed its ownership of the domain names ‘gtavi’ and ‘gtavicecityonline’. While it’s not uncommon for companies to bear the relatively low cost of retaining ownership over domain names that may prove useful in future, the fact that they bother to do so at all indicates that the company might have something in the works.

The Fabricated

When it comes to a franchise as monumental as Grand Theft Auto, there’s going to be folks who take advantage of the official silence to fabricate their own ‘leaks’. One example was a Reddit post from 2019 that has since been deleted, which appears to have stitched previously ‘leaked’ information together with the writer’s own inventions.

Industry writers, including Destructoid’s Jason Schreier, were quick to dismiss the post as foolishness and falsehood.

A good rule of thumb is that if a video game leak is a giant list of incredible-sounding bullet points, it’s fake https://t.co/lWHFRv9xZk pic.twitter.com/o9SZWcQPuJ — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) July 2, 2019

And so, for now, we wait. Grand Theft Auto VI seems like an inevitability more than it does a possibility, but we won’t know anything for sure until it gets an official announcement.

Or, you know, at least some solid leaks.