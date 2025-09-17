Jaden Smith named Christian Louboutin’s first Men’s Creative Director

Leveraging star power to rejuvenate the men’s category.

In a groundbreaking move for the fashion industry, Jaden Smith has been appointed as Christian Louboutin’s first-ever Men’s Creative Director, marking a historic shift for the iconic luxury brand.

The 27-year-old multitalented artist and style innovator will relocate to Paris to helm the creative vision for men’s shoes, leather goods, accessories, and immersive brand experiences, presenting his debut collection during January’s Men’s Fashion Week.

Smith, acknowledging the weight of this role, expressed, “This is one of the biggest honours of my life,” emphasising his commitment to honouring Louboutin’s legacy while infusing his distinctive perspective.

Louboutin, who identified Smith as the sole candidate for the position, praised his “way of seeing things, of digesting things, of transforming,” noting a profound creative synergy.

This strategic appointment aims to reinvigorate the men’s category, which represents 24% of the business, by leveraging Smith’s cultural influence and nearly 20 million Instagram followers.