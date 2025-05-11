Australian Fashion Week 2025: Sydney’s Style Spectacle Kicks Off

Get ready for four days of runways, talks, and next-level glamour at Carriageworks.

The Met Gala may be over, but Sydney’s fashion moment is just beginning!

Australian Fashion Week (AFW) returns to Carriageworks from May 12–16, transforming the industrial-chic space into a buzzing hub of designer showcases, industry talks, and celeb sightings.

While this year leans more industry-focused, spotlighting labels like Aje, Romance Was Born, and Alix Higgins, there’s still plenty for fashion lovers to enjoy—think pop-up salons, skincare lounges, and exclusive archive sales.

Beyond the runways, Second Life Markets kicks things off with a vintage extravaganza (May 10–11), while Weleda hosts free glow-up sessions (May 13–14).

Capella Sydney offers luxe staycation packages, and Shark Beauty’s pop-up salon delivers free hairstyling all week.

Can’t make it? Livestreams bring the action to you.

Time to dress to impress!