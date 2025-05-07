Step into Sydney’s cathedral of creativity.

Housed in the towering, raw-industrial bones of the historic Eveleigh Railway Workshops, Carriageworks is a living testament to Sydney’s artistic soul.

The moment you walk in, the sheer scale of the place hums with possibility.

Soaring ceilings, exposed brick, and the ghostly echoes of 19th-century railway workers blend with cutting-edge performances—theatre, dance, live music, and avant-garde installations all find a home here.

Unlike polished concert halls, Carriageworks thrives on grit and grandeur.

Its two main theatres—Bay 17, with space for 1,500 standing, and Bay 22-24, a sprawling 4,200-square-meter adaptable space—host everything from intimate opera to sweaty electronic gigs.

The acoustics are raw but razor-sharp, letting every note and whisper cling to the iron-clad walls.

Saturdays buzz with the Farmers Market, where locals and artists mingle over organic coffee and fresh oysters.

Resident companies like Moogahlin Performing Arts and Sydney Chamber Opera keep the space alive with First Nations storytelling and bold, genre-defying works.

Surviving a pandemic closure in 2020, Carriageworks emerged leaner, hungrier, and more vital than ever.

Whether you’re catching Vivid Sydney’s immersive light shows or stumbling into a free gallery installation, this is where Sydney’s creative future unfolds—one radical idea at a time.

Lose yourself in the labyrinth.

Carriageworks

📍 245 Wilson St

📞 (02) 8571 9099

🌐 carriageworks.com.au