Carriageworks just hosted A Simple Space, an acrobatic marvel

Australia’s own Gravity & Other Myths took over Carriageworks in early November, to perform an acrobatic show unlike any other

A Simple Space, one of the latest shows from Gravity & Other Myths, is an exemplar of modern art and performance, and the expansive spaces at Carriageworks proved to be the perfect venue.

Seven acrobats, unrestrained and uninhibited, performed a captivating show, intertwining their bodies above and around one another with skill and precision.

Not a single person in the audience, myself included, was left untouched by the spectacle—bodies stood upon one another threefold, and breathtaking leaps were made from dizzying heights.

Each acrobat was strikingly unique, with their own style, cheekiness and charisma. Accompanied by a live musician, not a single beat went by without a step being taken, and not a single breath was taken without intention.

The entire performance had a natural rhythm and flow, and with a single shift in lighting, we were transported into a new experience.

Humorous and full of wit, A Simple Space was intimate and raw, forging a genuine connection between each acrobat and the audience.

Bodies folded and collapsed on each other, as gracefully and serenely as water in a crashing wave.

One of the most exceptional feats occurred when an acrobat, with two others perched on top of him, slowly rolled across the floor, never allowing them to touch the ground.

As they moved—standing on his calves, feet, and stomach—his body rolled cautiously and elegantly, his expression almost meditative.

Utterly beautiful and rich with depth, A Simple Space was a performance I could sit and watch for hours, never tiring of the breathtaking movements.

Between balloon animals tied behind backs and the audience unabashedly throwing the contents of a ball pit back at the upside-down acrobats, the show was comical and inspiring. I laughed nearly as much as I gasped.

The use of space was what makes modern art so powerful – Carriageworks hosted a spectacular show, and the intimate venue only made the experience feel more real.