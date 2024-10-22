Carriageworks Summer is giving us the ultimate summer bucket list

Carriageworks has just unveiled Carriageworks Summer, their latest upcoming program, which will turn Sydney into a creative playground

Carriageworks Summer, set to launch in November, will bring music, circus, dance, food, drag cabaret, markets and a ton of free events to Gadigal country.

Fergus Linehan, the Carriageworks CEO, has shared that, “Carriageworks Summer is an invitation to everyone to celebrate the joy of Sydney’s favourite season…But we also want you to interact with art and artists and join in with dance classes and unforgettable parties.”

Carriageworks Bay 17 will be taken over by The Famous Spiegeltent, with the Briefs Factory International showcasing the latest edition of CLUB BRIEFS: The Works.

Performance and burlesque collide with acts from Rhys Lightning, Diesel Darling and Betty Grumble, before the Flying Fruit Fly Circus takes over for the ultimate immersive experience.

If you’re more a fan of the screen than you are of acrobats, no worries – a 360-degree projection of Australian wildlife called Creature will run, with guided storytelling taking you through an interactive world.

Summer Moves will also launch, which is a free dance program that has everything from roller disco to dancing-in-the-dark.

Paying homage to our beautiful country, NAISDA will launch the trees have voices, the feet have ears, a wildly anticipated performance crafted by First Nations storytellers, dancers and choreographers.

Carriageworks Sounds returns from its stint with Vivid to bring us a range of one-of-a-kind shows, featuring techno and deep house from acclaimed musicians.

If you love shopping as much as we do, you can head to the SOUTHEAST Aboriginal Arts Market or the Finders Keepers Sydney Design Market, or prepare for the Christmas season with the Carriageworks Christmas Market.

With a vast array of delicious food and beverages to choose from, there is something for everyone at the Carriageworks Summer program.

Registration for free events are open, and tickets are on sale here, otherwise you can head to the Carriageworks Summer site to see the full itinerary.