Bindi Irwin Was Rushed to Hospital Ahead of Steve Irwin Gala

The wildlife warrior faced a health scare just hours before the annual tribute to her late father.

Bindi Irwin was rushed to a Las Vegas hospital for emergency surgery after her appendix ruptured, forcing her to miss the Steve Irwin Gala.

The annual event, held to honour her father’s legacy and raise funds for wildlife conservation, went on without Bindi and her mother, Terri.

Brother Robert Irwin reassured fans, saying, “She’s going to be OK,” but admitted the last-minute health crisis was unexpected.

Despite her pain, Bindi had been determined to attend the gala before doctors intervened.

Robert praised her resilience, noting her recent recovery from endometriosis surgery and her advocacy for women’s health.

“Health has to come first,” he said.

The Irwin family’s dedication to conservation—and each other—continues to inspire, proving once again why they hold a special place in Aussie hearts.