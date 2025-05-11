Sax, Sleaze & Chaos: Viagra Boys Announce 2026 Aus/NZ Tour

The chaos is coming back! 🎸

Swedish post-punk provocateurs Viagra Boys have announced their 2026 Infinite Anxiety Tour, storming Australia and—for the first time ever—New Zealand.

Fresh off a sold-out 2023 Aussie rampage and a raucous global trek (including a wild Coachella set), the band is ready to unleash their signature blend of sleaze, satire, and saxophone on bigger stages than ever.

Frontman Sebastian Murphy—equal parts philosopher and freakshow—leads the charge with their latest album, viagr aboys, a scathing, surreal trip through modern absurdity.

From mocking crypto bros to stealing tridents from Navy SEALs (yes, really), the band’s live shows are a sweaty, unhinged spectacle you won’t forget.

Kicking off in Auckland (Jan 15), the tour hits Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Fremantle.

Expect madness. Expect mayhem. Expect Viagra Boys at their most gloriously unhinged.

Tickets go on sale May 16, with presales starting May 15.