Viagra Boys: taking the piss with respect

Viagra Boys are crusaders against modern toxic masculinity, apparently. At least this is what people are saying. But speaking to the band, they don’t necessarily think this is true. Of course, they care about these issues; they face them every day. But they’re not here to make some huge political statement, even if that’s what other people—for some reason—expect of them.

Viagra Boys are taking the piss. They’re taking the piss out of hypermasculine activities and hypermasculine people. They’re here to provide some level of commentary on such issues, but they’re not here to start a movement. And that’s alright. Music is too often pushed into political realms, even if the artist has no intention of making such a statement. So Viagra Boys are adamant about the position of their music—it’s just good music, and it’s kind of a joke. So laugh.

Their debut full-length album Street Worms is full of these jokes, these piss-taking moments. But it’s also full of really great musical moments. Frontman Sebastian Murphy’s voice flips effortlessly between twisted croons and frantic wails. The instrumentation explodes into moments of pure chaos, before falling into hypnotic grooves. And of course, the lyricism is hilarious.

So while they were in Sydney touring the new album, we caught up with the band to chat about people intellectualising their music, taking the piss, sports, and doing shots of hot sauce.