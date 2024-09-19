Sycco’s ‘Zorb’: A Dive into the Heart of Brisbane’s Sharehouse Pop Scene

Rising Australian pop star Sycco dropped by to chat about her debut EP, Zorb, a collection born from the chaotic energy and shared experiences of her Brisbane sharehouse.

In the midst of the pandemic, Sycco and her housemates found solace and inspiration within their shared space, navigating the ups and downs of young adulthood and forging unbreakable bonds.

From first love and heartbreak to the joy of friendship, Zorb offers a glimpse into Sycco’s personal journey. With collaborations from industry heavyweights like Flume, Chrome Sparks, and Mallrat, she’s crafted a unique blend of synth-driven pop that is both infectious and introspective.

Each track on Zorb tells a different story, painting a vivid picture of sharehouse life and the complexities of growing up.

