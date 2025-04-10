Green Room with Dice

West Aussie alt-rockers DICE swung by Happy Mag’s Green Room, but it wasn’t just about the music

Regan and Lenny picked up the controllers for a round of DOOM, and let’s just say the competitive streak kicked in pretty quickly. No sore losers here – just some solid gaming and a bit of friendly fire.

Away from the screen, DICE has plenty happening. The band just announced their Chasing Hearts National Tour, celebrating their latest single, Chasing Hearts, which dropped on Valentine’s Day.

They’ll kick things off in Fremantle this April before hitting Melbourne, Torquay, Adelaide, Sydney, and wrapping up in Brisbane in early May.

Their first release since ARIA-charting debut album Midnight Zoo, Chasing Hearts leans into their Brit-rock influences, all tight riffs and big vocal hooks.

Speaking about the track, the band says: “‘Chasing Hearts’ is about embracing spontaneity and pushing the limits of comfort to open yourself up to new experiences.”

