LCD Soundsystem’s 2025 tour: more cities, more chaos, more disco balls

LCD Soundsystem Expands 2025 Tour with TV on the Radio Support and New Album Hints

LCD Soundsystem is doubling down on dance floors in 2025, adding 13 new North American tour dates to their already-packed itinerary.

The electro-punk pioneers, led by James Murphy, will launch the second leg of their tour on August 7 in Seattle, with TV on the Radio joining as support for select shows, including stops at Bend’s Hayden Homes Amphitheater and Colorado’s Red Rocks.

The tour follows spring dates in Austin, Dallas, and Atlanta, plus a summer residency at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.

Fans can expect pulsing renditions of classics like Dance Yrself Clean and All My Friends, alongside new material from their first album since 2017’s American Dream—teased by recent singles x-ray eyes and New Body Rhumba.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale April 18 (with presales starting April 16), culminating in a Hollywood Bowl co-headliner with Pulp in September.