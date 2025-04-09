Xbox is back this June with game reveals, surprises, and a spacefaring sequel spotlight

Xbox Games Showcase 2025 Confirmed, with Outer Worlds 2 taking centre stage right after Fable, Perfect Dark, and maybe even that rumoured handheld

Microsoft is back at it with its annual June reveal-fest, locking in Xbox Games Showcase 2025 and an Outer Worlds 2 Direct for an early-morning broadcast on Monday, June 9 (for us bleary-eyed Aussies).

If last year’s mega-show was anything to go by, we’re in for a high-gloss ride through everything that’s cooking at Xbox HQ – from long-awaited reboots to brand-new worlds.

Microsoft’s keeping things vague (classic), but all signs point to updates on heavy-hitters like Fable, Gears of War: E-Day, Perfect Dark, State of Decay 3, Clockwork Revolution, and Everwild, with whispers around a first glimpse of Xbox’s long-rumoured handheld.

It’s also a big moment for Obsidian, who are hot off the back of Avowed, and ready to pull back the curtain on The Outer Worlds 2. The post-show Direct promises fresh gameplay, behind-the-scenes developer chats, and – if we’re lucky – a long-awaited release date. The sequel to the cult-fave spacefaring RPG is set to land later this year, and this is our best look yet.

Expect a strong showing from Xbox’s ever-expanding first-party line-up, including titles from Bethesda (we’re still waiting on Starfield updates and a glimpse at Elder Scrolls 6), Activision Blizzard (Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 drops in July), and even Kojima’s mysterious project, OD. And, of course, the next Call of Duty will almost definitely make an appearance.

When to watch in Australia:

3:00 AM AEST (Melbourne/Sydney/Brisbane)

2:30 AM ACST (Adelaide/Darwin)

1:00 AM AWST (Perth)

5:00 AM NZST (Wellington)

Whether you’re in it for the nostalgia, the space opera, or just praying for some actual gameplay, mark your calendars, prep your coffee, and get ready – Xbox’s June takeover is almost here.