Green Room with Good Pash

Good Pash brings their alt-rock energy to Happy Mag’s Green Room for a gaming sesh

Sydney alt-rockers Good Pash have been making a name for themselves with their high-energy sound, but when Ann from the band dropped by Happy Mag’s Green Room, things took a more relaxed turn.

With a controller in hand and Crash Bandicoot on the screen, Ann kicked back with one of the most classic video games going.

It’s been a big ride for the five-piece, who’ve built a reputation for their electric live shows.

Whether playing at BIGSOUND, St Kilda Festival, or Gaytimes, or sharing the stage with DZ Deathrays, Press Club, and The Buoys, Good Pash thrive in the chaos.

Their sound—a mix of raw rock ‘n’ roll and sharp storytelling—has found a dedicated audience.

What started as a musical role-switching experiment quickly grew into something more. Now, with a string of dynamic singles under their belt, Good Pash continue to push their sound in new directions.

‘Money City’ leans into folk storytelling, ‘Supermoon’ brings a breezy coastal feel, and ‘The Reprieve’ reveals a more vulnerable side—all while keeping their signature edge.

2025 is already looking big, with the band set to bring their energy to Great Southern Nights on April 5th at Darling Nikki’s. If past shows are anything to go by, it’ll be one to catch.

