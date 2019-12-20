We’ve been fans of Lucalion for a while now. Over the past couple of years, the Brisbane-based artist has delivered a string of consistently great releases, further refining his spellbinding electro-pop sounds. He crafts the kind of music you can’t help but fall into; it’s immersive and addictive, simultaneously polished and dynamic.

Now, just before we all break off for Christmas, he has delivered one last gift for 2019, a new single featuring Malina Claire — In The Moment. With the track’s release, he continues to build upon his already brilliant brand of music.

All throughout the new track, Lucalion weaves glassy rhythms with woozy synth sounds to create something that will blanket your body wholly. Mix this with Malina Claire’s flawless vocal hooks, and you’ve got a song that’ll stick with you for weeks. With the summer holidays right around the corner, we predict this one will be taking over playlists all over the country.

Across its punchy three-minute run-time, the track builds into something truly mesmerising. Each small sound feeds into a larger musical vision. The song spans across a variety of musical planes, covering all the bases of a hit.

As mentioned, this is the latest in a string of consistently great releases from Lucalion, and we can’t wait to hear what he delivers next.

Listen to the new single above.