South Park’s creators missed their own deadline — and that’s exactly why we love them

South Park delays new episode hours before airtime — here’s why Trey and Matt are unapologetic.

South Park fans were all set to tune in tonight, but Trey Parker and Matt Stone have just hit the brakes — hours before airtime.

Comedy Central confirmed that tonight’s episode has been delayed, with Parker and Stone taking full responsibility in a very on-brand statement: “Apparently when you do everything at the last minute sometimes you don’t get it done… This one’s on us.”

Here’s why: South Park’s production model is famously chaotic — each episode is usually written, voiced, and animated in just six days — but this season’s switch to a bi-weekly schedule was meant to ease the pressure. Turns out, even with extra time, Parker and Stone are still working up to the wire.

The delay is particularly loaded given the context: it’s the first new episode since the assassination of Charlie Kirk, whose parody in last week’s episode, Got a Nut, drew both praise and backlash. Whether the delay is just a timing crunch or a chance to rework sensitive material, we’ll find out when the episode finally airs next Wednesday, September 24.

Until then? “Tune in next week!”