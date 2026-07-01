Victor Willis, Village People co-founder who wrote ‘Y.M.C.A.,’ dies at 74

Long live the Y.M.C.A.

Victor Willis, the mustachioed police officer of the Village People who co-wrote the indelible disco anthem ‘Y.M.C.A.,’ has passed away at 74 following a brief illness.

The co-founder of the iconic six-member group that defined an era of flamboyant, funky dance music died after what his bandmates described as “a short but aggressive illness.”

Willis, who also co-wrote ‘Macho Man’ and ‘In the Navy,’ brought theatrical charisma to the stage as the helmeted cop in the group of macho archetypes including a biker, construction worker, cowboy, and Native American chief.

The Texas native drew inspiration from his own experiences at a Manhattan YMCA when crafting lyrics for the 1978 hit that would become a global phenomenon, later earning a spot in the National Recording Registry and Grammy Hall of Fame.

The group’s music became the soundtrack for countless weddings, parties, and celebrations worldwide.

Though Willis faced personal struggles with addiction, he had turned his life around in recent years, performing as the sole remaining original member until his final months.