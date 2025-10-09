Jeff Tweedy’s 00DB returns in all its mahogany glory

Jeff Tweedy’s signature Martins are back — and there’s a new, smaller option too

Martin Guitar has just made life a little sweeter for Tweedy fans and guitar geeks alike.

The 00DB Jeff Tweedy, a fan favourite since 2012, is back in all its mahogany glory – deeper body, scalloped spruce bracing, ebony fingerboard, and that signature Tweedy Burst finish.

But that’s not all: Martin has also launched the 000 Jr E Jeff Tweedy, a compact, more accessible take on the 00DB.

Smaller body, shorter scale, built-in electronics, and the same satin Tweedy Burst vibe.

Tweedy says it’s perfect for beginners, smaller hands, or anyone who just wants a guitar that inspires creativity without getting in the way.

Both guitars trace their roots to the vintage Martin 0-18 Tweedy used for Mermaid Avenue, the album that set Woody Guthrie’s lost lyrics to life. “It became basically part of my writing voice,” he says – and now, these models are ready to be part of yours.

Available now through Martin dealers and online.