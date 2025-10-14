Slipknot’s Next Assault: Casagrande Confirms New Music in the Works

Eloy Casagrande’s arrival has ignited a fire of riffs and jam sessions, proving the band’s relentless drive is stronger than ever.

The industrial cacophony is building once again.

In the wake of their 25th-anniversary celebrations, the masked metal titans of Slipknot are forging their next chapter, with new drummer Eloy Casagrande confirming the creative cauldron is bubbling.

“We are cooking,” Casagrande revealed, detailing a collaborative process of exchanged riffs, drum beats, and intense jam sessions that have generated a wealth of new material since he joined in early 2024.

This energy revitalises the band’s creative spirit, echoing guitarist Jim Root’s own recent surge in productivity after a period of waning inspiration.

Alongside the promise of fresh chaos, the long-mythologised, experimental side project “Look Outside Your Window,” a record Clown insists was “never a Slipknot album,” is finally poised for release this year, offering a stark contrast to the relentless aggression the band is known for.

For the Maggots, the future is a dual threat: the impending arrival of a lost artifact and the brutal, new sound of a re-energised Slipknot.