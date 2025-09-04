Slipknot joins Spotify’s Billions Club with their 2004 single Duality

Duality has officially reached one billion streams on Spotify

Legendary Iowa-based Metal group Slipknot have entered Spotify’s “BILLIONS CLUB” with their song ‘Duality’. This is the band’s first-ever entry into the club.



The BILLIONS CLUB is a fabled group of songs on Spotify that have over a billion streams. Slipknot has now joined the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd with their 2004 hit.



If you haven’t heard the song, it’s a good one. It starts very melodically, with lead singer Corey Taylor singing over a dusty-sounding piano with a distorted guitar riff playing quite quietly in the background, giving the listener a taste for what’s to come.

From there, the song explodes into speedy, staccato guitar chords, before the vocals turn into a more conversational whisper over palm-muted guitar.



In a 2018 interview, Corey Taylor described what he was going for with the lyrics to the song.



“I wanted to put something together that represented the yin and yang of the human spirit,” Taylor said,

“Sometimes the struggle to balance those two sides really drives you mad”



The song really has something for everyone. Long-time Slipknot fans get their usual taste of edgy lyrics over heavy music, whereas a more casual listener will enjoy the catchy chorus and Corey Taylor’s voice, which, as he has proved time and time again, can be both beautiful and grating depending on what he’s trying to convey.



‘Psychosocial’, another popular song from the band, will likely also join the club soon, trailing just behind ‘Duality’ with 765 million streams.