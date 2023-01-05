Slipknot shelved album may finally see light of day

Word on the street has it, a quiet little side project that was recorded at the same time as the band’s 4th album, All Hope Is Gone , in 2008 is going to be released.

15 years after it was recorded, a project featuring Slipknot members Corey Taylor, Jim Root, and DJ Dam Wilson which unsuccessfully tried for a release in Christmas 2019, looks set to finally come out from under some contractual obligations this year.

During an interview with Upset, Slipknot percussionist Shawn “Clown” Crahan said the album, titled ‘Look Outside Your Window’ could see the light of day in April this year when the band is released from their current label Roadrunner Records.

“It’s an amazing body of work. You will never hear another Corey Taylor like this. The music and the words… it’s one of the best things I’ve ever done in my life,”

At the time of recording, Slip Knot tried to blend the albums into one, but the combination didn’t mesh, so the band has had it on the shelf since waiting for an appropriate or perhaps legal moment for it to drop.

“We wouldn’t want Slipknot to hurt Look Outside Your Window, and we wouldn’t want Look Outside Your Window to be a little irritation to Slipknot,” said Crahan in the interview. “Why? Because it’s beautiful God art and people deserve it.”

“There are no plans to immediately release something, and we haven’t talked about it, but I would imagine it’ll probably come very soon afterwards. There’s nothing else to do, and it’s ready to go. It’ll be worth the wait.”

Slipknot will be playing the inaugural instalment of Knotfest Australia in March, playing three dates along the east coast with metal heads Parkway Drive and Megadeth.