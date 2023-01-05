The Wiggles share adorable pic with DMA’S guitarist from 32 years ago

The Wiggles have shared ‘then vs now’ pics with DMA’S guitarist, Matt Mason, after reuniting at Falls Festival: “ How cool is this?!”

The Wiggles melted hearts around the country when they shared an old-school pic of a young Matt Mason, guitarist of Sydney rock band, DMA’S on Instagram earlier this week, along with a reunion pic at Falls Festival 2022/23.

“How cool is this?!” wrote the Fruit Salad icons. “One of the very first Wiggles shows in 1991 was held at a Sydney preschool, back when Murray and Anthony were early childhood educators. And in attendance that day was a very young Mason from @dmasmusic!” They added, “fast forward 32 years and everyone reunites after sharing the stage at @fallsfestival.”

Honestly, this is the reunion we didn’t know we needed until now. Fans of both legendary groups flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts: “Guys, you can’t do this to me! Too early to cry,” wrote one person. “Full circle moment,” added another.

The DMA’S followed suit by sharing a reunion pic of their own on Instagram, posing with the iconic Aussie children’s entertainers backstage at Falls Festival. Both groups performed during the first two legs of the festival, in Melbourne (Dec 29–31) and Byron Bay (Dec 31–Jan 2). Check out the adorable pic below.