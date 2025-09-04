New acts announced ‘Together For Palestine’ concert

Huge new acts announced for Brian Eno’s charity concert

English electronic group, Portishead, and American actor, Benedict Cumberbatch, are among the many names added to the legendary composer, Brian Eno’s, Together for Palestine concert.



The show will raise money for the UK Non-profit, Choose Love, which provides humanitarian aid to international refugees. All proceeds from this concert will go directly to support and provide aid to Palestine.



Portishead will reunite for this concert, after a lengthy hiatus since 2016, during which they’ve made very few appearances and lead singer, Beth Gibbons, released a solo album.



Celeste, Leigh-Anne will also join the lineup, as well as Palestinian acts such as Saint Levant. Actors Guy Pierce and Jameela Jamil will also make appearances.



Jamil expressed her appreciation for the event in a recent statement.



“‘Together For Palestine’ will be a moment in history that we look back on and say we stood on the side of humanity,”Jamil said.



“I am honoured to be involved.”



The lineup already included Blur frontman Damon Albarn, British hip-hop artist Pinkpantheress, indie band Bastille singer-songwriter King Krule and many more huge acts.



Brian Eno revealed why a concert like Together For Palestine is so important



“In the face of the horrors in Gaza, silence becomes complicity,” Eno said.



“It’s time for us to come together – not just to raise our voices, but to reaffirm our shared humanity.”



The event will take place at London’s OVO Arena on the 17th of September. It has already sold out, however, merch is still available.