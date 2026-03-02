Oasis to feature on War Child’s Help(2) charity album this week

Oasis really meant it when they said they’re back.

The britpop legends made 2025 their year with a massive reunion tour that had many people looking back in anger after missing out on tickets – but now, Oasis are releasing a morsel of the 41 date trek, and it’s all for a good cause, too.

They’re the freshest name to be added to War Child’s Help(2) album, which already features tracks by Big Thief, Wet Leg, Cameron Winter, Fontaines D.C. and a bunch more (seriously a bunch more, check it out here).

What the brothers are bringing to the table is a live recording of their 1998 track ‘Acquiesce’ from one of their most iconic venues that copped a whopping 7 shows last year, London’s Wembley Stadium.

It’s the first material to be released from the tour which sold out every location – but even better, it’s the first material they’ve put out at all since 2008.

Help(2) is a charity album that will raise funds for children affected by global conflict and war, and it’s not the first time Oasis has been involved.

Back in 1995 Oasis offered up a recording of their track ‘Fade Away’ for the O.G. Help charity album alongside tunes from Radiohead, Portishead, Paul McCartney and The Stone Roses.

The track’s set to drop as a limited 7‑inch vinyl for any of you looking to add to the collection, and it’ll also feature as a bonus track on the double CD version.

While Oasis shut down rumours they’ll be back this year with a pretty solid no (and maybe a few extra swear words), they didn’t rush to deny that next year might be a possibility.

Until then, Help(2) drops on Friday, and will also be available on streaming platforms – check it out and support a good cause.