News

Oasis to feature on War Child’s Help(2) charity album this week

by Ginja Allen

Image by Ashley Mar

Oasis really meant it when they said they’re back.  

The britpop legends made 2025 their year with a massive reunion tour that had many people looking back in anger after missing out on tickets – but now, Oasis are releasing a morsel of the 41 date trek, and it’s all for a good cause, too.

They’re the freshest name to be added to War Child’s Help(2) album, which already features tracks by Big Thief, Wet Leg, Cameron Winter, Fontaines D.C. and a bunch more (seriously a bunch more, check it out here). 

What the brothers are bringing to the table is a live recording of their 1998 track ‘Acquiesce’ from one of their most iconic venues that copped a whopping 7 shows last year, London’s Wembley Stadium. 

It’s the first material to be released from the tour which sold out every location – but even better, it’s the first material they’ve put out at all since 2008. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oasis (@oasis)

Help(2) is a charity album that will raise funds for children affected by global conflict and war, and it’s not the first time Oasis has been involved. 

Back in 1995 Oasis offered up a recording of their track ‘Fade Away’ for the O.G. Help charity album alongside tunes from Radiohead, Portishead, Paul McCartney and The Stone Roses. 

The track’s set to drop as a limited 7‑inch vinyl for any of you looking to add to the collection, and it’ll also feature as a bonus track on the double CD version. 

While Oasis shut down rumours they’ll be back this year with a pretty solid no (and maybe a few extra swear words), they didn’t rush to deny that next year might be a possibility. 

Until then, Help(2) drops on Friday, and will also be available on streaming platforms – check it out and support a good cause. 

 

