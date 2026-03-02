By all accounts Zendaya and Tom Holland secretly got married

It looks like the world’s most beloved couple has quietly gone and got hitched

The internet is losing it. As of March 2026, reports are swirling that Zendaya and Tom Holland might have quietly tied the knot – and fans are very convinced.

Nothing official has landed on Instagram yet, keeping in line with what some are calling classic “Tomdaya” stealth.

But here’s why speculation is hitting fever pitch: On March 1, 2026, at the Actor Awards, Zendaya’s longtime stylist and friend Law Roach may have let it slip.

Speaking to Access Hollywood about the pair, he said: “The wedding has already happened. You missed it.” When pressed, he laughed and doubled down: “It’s very true!” Cue the Twitter storm.

Fans quickly noticed that Zendaya had swapped her signature 5-carat engagement ring for a simple gold band.

The new piece has been spotted on her left ring finger as recently as mid-February in Los Angeles, fueling the “definitely married” theory.

If the whispers are true, the couple’s journey to “I do” has been deliberately under wraps:

– Late 2024: Tom reportedly proposed over the holidays after getting Zendaya’s parents’ blessing.



– January 2025: Engagement rumors sparked at the Golden Globes.



– September 2025: Tom corrected a reporter calling Zendaya his “girlfriend,” saying instead, “Fiancée.”



– Early 2026: A secret wedding possibly took place, in keeping with their vow to keep their relationship private.

Official confirmation is still out, but fans won’t have long to wait to see them together on screen.

The duo is set to star in Spider-Man: Brand New Day (July 2026) and The Odyssey.

Until a statement drops, Law Roach’s words are being treated almost like gospel – but if this is true, it looks like the world’s most beloved couple has quietly gone from fiancés to husband and wife.