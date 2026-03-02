Harry Styles is bringing his One Night Only concert to Netflix

You’ll be discoing more than occasionally come March 8th.

Harry Styles is teaming up with Netflix to deliver a live recording of his One Night Only concert which is going down in Manchester, England this Friday, March 6.

Ah, the age of technology; where you can watch a concert from a pop superstar halfway across the world from the comfort of your living room – isn’t it great?

The film’s titled Harry Styles. One Night in Manchester (creative!), is produced by Fulwell Entertainment, and there’s already a trailer up on socials which shows the 32 year old singer rehearsing with a few buddies.

It’ll be the first time Harry’s played his forthcoming album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally in full, after the lead single ‘Aperture’ went live back in January and lucky fans got a taste of some more new material during his BRITs performance.

Streaming starts at 3pm EST / 12pm PT on Sunday, March 8, which unfortunately pushes it back a bit for us Aussies, instead dropping at 6am AEDT.

If you’ve got tickets to Harry’s upcoming Aussie shows in November, it’s your call whether you want to tune in and check it out early or wait for the surprise in person – but we can probably guess your answer.

You’ve got this – set that alarm and power through – a bit of Harry Styles will go quite well with a bacon and egg roll and a coffee.

Netflix is also kind enough to have set up a “remind me” feature, too, so make sure you pop that one on.

It’ll be the first time Harry’s ever had a complete concert performance available on demand through a streaming service – something he never even got around to doing during his days with One Direction.

Everyone say “thanks Harry!”