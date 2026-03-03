Bad Bunny just set an Australian stadium attendance record

Bad Bunny just can’t get enough.

Bad Bunny’s job may be officially listed as rapper/singer, but at this point, it might be more accurate to refer to him as a professional record-breaker.

The Puerto Rican superstar was Spotify’s most streamed artist of last year with a humble 19.8 billion streams, and then he essentially broke the internet with his Superbowl performance last month which has since become the most globally viewed in history.

Now, he’s not only the first Spanish-Latin act to sell out a stadium in Australia, but he’s also managed to rack up almost 90,000 attendees to ENGIE Stadium across his two sold-out Sydney shows – a number that organisers at Live Nation are saying is a record.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Live Nation Australia (@livenationaustralia)

Their Senior Vice President of Global Touring Hans Schafer says the company knew the gig would have fans travelling from all over Australia and New Zealand for a slice of Mr Bunny, and so stadium dates were the only obvious way forward.

A good shout, because they ended up having to add a second night after tickets flew off the proverbial shelves almost instantly.

Some are even suggesting Bad Bunny’s gigs may have drawn in some people from over the seas after the singer decided to leave the US out of his world tour amid fears ICE would target his fans at the shows.

It’s not too far fetched an idea considering the two nights in Sydney were his only Aussie dates – with the 31 year old already off to Asia for the next leg of his tour.

With less than 1% of the Australian population being able to speak Spanish, it’s pretty obvious (as if it wasn’t already) Bad Bunny has a knack for letting his music transcend the barrier to charm the crowds.

And he’s only just getting started!