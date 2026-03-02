Delta Goodrem is off to Eurovision

So the rumours were true!

Us Aussies love our Delta Goodrem, and apparently there’s no better way to prove it than sending her off to represent us at this year’s Eurovision.

Until a few weeks ago, our best bet was Dami Im, but she shut that one down via her Insta and offered up a pretty fine suggestion for her replacement – Miss Delta Goodrem.

The Sydney gal first signed a record deal when she was just 15 and her first album at 18 solidified her as Aussie royalty for the rest of her time.

It’s a bit of a shift for the comp which usually sends off smaller breakout acts, but the 2026 Eurovision was already shaping up to look like a bit of a different one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eurovision Song Contest (@eurovision)

Iceland, Spain, Slovenia, the Netherlands and Ireland have all withdrawn from this year’s Eurovision as a boycott after the contest decided Israel would still be welcome to compete.

Heaps of people around the nation have been urging Australia to jump on that, with the Greens party even calling on the federal government to support withdrawal.

Of course, we know by now Albo would never do such a thing, and so off Delta goes.

To her, it’s a ‘celebration’, and she reckons the music can offer a bunch of hope and healing… righto, Delta.

She’ll be the 11th Aussie to make the trek to Vienna after Guy Sebastian first represented us back in 2015, and as it’s Eurovisions 70th year, it was only right for SBS to send an icon.

If you want to check it out, Eurovision will go ahead Tuesday 12 May (First Semi-Final), Thursday 14 May (Second Semi-Final) and Saturday 16 May (Grand Final) 2026 on SBS.

Here’s to hoping Delta manages to be quite the belter on that stage.