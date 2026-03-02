Claude knocks ChatGPT from top spot on App store charts

It’s quite the heated rivalry between these two AI giants, but unfortunately not the good kind.

Boom, Anthropic’s Claude has just knocked out OpenAI’s ChatGPT from their comfy first place position in Apple’s App Store charts.

It comes less than two days after OpenAI CEO Sam Altman posted on X that Chat would be teaming up with the Department of Defense to use their AI across all its classified networks – sounds kind of dodgy.

Hardly the best move either when your opponent has publicly taken the moral high ground in the same week.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei posted a statement to their website spotlighting the dangers of “mass domestic surveillance” and “fully autonomous weapons” powered by AI – which should definitely freak you out considering this guy literally does AI for a living.

Basically, the Pentagon was demanding Anthropic loosen their ethical guidelines on the AI systems, and when they refused, Trump went ballistic (as per), calling them “Leftwing nut jobs” who had made a “DISASTROUS MISTAKE” – all uppercase necessary.

So, what it all boils down to, reddit users are saying, is that a company that can walk away from a massive deal like that on ethical grounds is likely to be a bit more safe with our data then OpenAI.

What it all means for the future of AI is unclear right now, but there’s been some pretty massive names like Katy Perry and Mark Ruffalo saying ciao to Chat and instead aligning themselves with Anthropic.

There’s also 700 employees from Google and OpenAI that’ve signed onto an open letter titled “We Will Not Be Divided” backing Anthropic’s stance – so on the off chance you work for either of the two and you’re reading this right now, you can add your name right here.

All in all, today is probably a good day to ‘QuitGPT’ if you haven’t already.