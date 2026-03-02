Basement Jaxx Setlist and Set Times

Here’s where Basement Jaxx’s head is at with their setlist this week.

British electronic icons Basement Jaxx kindly blessed Christchurch last week with their first full live shows for the region in 15 years, and now, it’s finally the Aussies turn.

You may be thinking ‘wait a minute, weren’t they just here in 2024?’, and you’d be right, but fans are signing up for a completely different experience this time round.

That tour was jam-packed full of DJ sets, but this time Felix Buxton and Simon Ratcliffe will be bringing the full sha-bang of a carnival style performance with dancers and a full band.

They kicked off their Aussie leg at Brissy’s Riverstage last night, and tomorrow night they’ll play Hindley Street Music Hall in Adelaide, before blowing up the Sydney Opera House Forecourt on Thursday (March 5th), then Golden Plains Festival on Sunday (March 8th) and finishing up at Fremantle Prison on next week on the 11th.

For Sydney-siders, doors are scheduled for 6pm, but the boys won’t likely take the stage til 8:15pm – but you can catch support act Close Counters at 7pm in the meantime.

Basement Jaxx Setlist

Good Luck

Bingo Bango

Jump n’ Shout

Raindrops

Do Your Thing

Natural Thing

Fly Life

Red Alert

Express Yourself

Rhapsody Intro

Escape

Romeo

Techno Pumper / Zadok the Priest (George Frideric Handel cover)

Rendez-Vu

Life Saver

Never Say Never

Oh My Gosh

Jus 1 Kiss

Cish Cash

Berghain (ROSALÍA, Björk & Yves Tumor cover)

Where’s Your Head At

Encore (woohoooo!):

Take Me Back to Your House

Mermaid of Salinas

Bambina

Once Australia’s all good and done, Basement Jaxx will head back home for a few shows across the UK.