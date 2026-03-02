Shia LeBeouf interview reveals his love for the Bible and fear of ‘big gay people’ following Mardi Gras arrest

“If that’s homophobic, then that’s what I am” he continued, digging an even deeper hole.

In a surprise interview on Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan, Shia LeBeouf appeared guilty and erratic discussing his recent arrest on February 17 after a fight between two men during Mardi Gras.

The actor allegedly instigated the fight, swinging punches and head-butting a third man.

It is also alleged LeBeouf shouted homophobic slurs at the men. According to police reports, Lebeouf was shouting “these f*****s put me in jail. I’m a Catholic.”

The exposing Channel 5 interview reveals he had been successfully sober until 9 months ago, when he tried Kava, a psychoactive drink, ultimately leading him to alcohol again.



LeBeouf is remorseful, stating “my behavior’s dirty, ugly, disgusting, so I gotta eat it, you know?”

“When I’m, like, standing by myself, and 3 gay dues are touching my leg, I get scared. I’m sorry. If that’s homophobic, then I’m that.” Callaghan nervously laughs and asks if that happens a lot.

LeBeouf then lets slip it happened one time and “that’s why I got arrested”, but then pivots away, saying “I’m not gonna say that, because my lawyer said- oh f**k dude,” throwing his head in his hands.

In the midst of the blunder, he backpedals into repentance, closing with “I am wrong for touching any ever. And that’s the end of my statement on this whole sh*t.”

Callaghan digs into why LeBeouf’s “small man complex” (self described) might be set off, even though he maintains he has “no problem with gay people… be gay over there, don’t be gay in my lap.” LeBeouf claims his personal space was violated in a drunken, Mardi Gras environment.

In the wildest pivot in the interview, LaBeouf announces he’s “f**king deep into the Bible”, and that the Bible says “nah” about homosexuality.

Not sure the exact scripture reference for “nah”, but I’m sure LeBeouf the “traditional Catholic” knows.

Some have been quick to accuse the interview of exploiting the actor’s vulnerable state, the original video now reaching over 1 million views on Youtube.

“He doesn’t really look mentally stable” comments an Instagram user, another noting LeBeouf’s ongoing journey to sobriety.

The issues seem to be stacking up for LeBeouf, as former partner FKA Twigs files a lawsuit against him for years of abuse.

Additionally, following the battery charges, LaBeouf has been ordered to attend rehab and take his drinking problem seriously.