Taylor Swift is dropping an exclusive vinyl for Record Store Day

Don’t worry, Taylor Swift is still loyal to Record Store Day.

The pop titan has teamed up with the event almost yearly, so it was a bit of a shock to the system for fans when the list of Record Store Day releases dropped and she wasn’t on it – but clearly she was just waiting for the right moment.

Swift’s just announced she’ll be teaming up with Record store day once again to drop an exclusive 7-inch record featuring ‘Elizabeth Taylor’ from her recent album Life of a Showgirl.

The track’s become a fan favourite, but it’s also likely it could be one of the more understated ones that you might’ve missed if you wrote the album off upon first listen like much of the internet did.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Record Store Day US (@recordstoredayus)

Not that Taytay the billionaire particularly needs it, but hopefully the collab breathes a bit of new life into the track for her.

Either way though, Life of a Showgirl has already had two number one hits with ‘Opalite’ and ‘The Fate of Ophelia’.

It’ll be pressed onto a glittery blue and purple vinyl and titled ‘Cry My Eyes Violet Glitter’ (in reference to a lyric from the track) which sounds pretty funky, and plus – if you flip it over, you’ll get the ‘So Glamorous Cabaret Version’ of the tune.

It’s pretty likely that this announcement means Record Store Day just got a lot busier, so make sure you’re showing up nice and early if you want to get your hands on Taylor or any other artists exclusive releases.

All the fun will be going down on Saturday, April 18th, and all you’ll need to do is take a stroll down King Street to get amongst it.