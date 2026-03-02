Yes, it was Jim Carrey who actually accepted that award

Conspiracy machine go brr.

Jim Carrey’s publicist has been forced to confirm the actor was indeed himself at the recent César Awards, following bizarre conspiracy theories that an impostor accepted his Honorary César in Paris.

The comedy legend delivered a heartfelt acceptance speech entirely in French at France’s national film prize ceremony last week.

But the sweet moment was quickly overshadowed by online speculation that Carrey had sent a clone, or an elaborately made-up drag performer, in his place.

The rumours escalated to the point where both Carrey’s representative and César Awards officials had to issue firm denials.

“Jim Carrey attended the Cesar Awards, where he accepted his Honorary Cesar Award,” publicist Marleah Leslie told Rolling Stone bluntly.

Gregory Caulier, general delegate of the César Awards, described the conspiracies as a “non-issue,” revealing Carrey had been planning his appearance since summer.

“He worked on his speech in French for months, asking me about the exact pronunciation of certain words,” Caulier said, noting Carrey attended with his partner, daughter, grandson, and 12 friends.

The confusion was amplified by drag artist Alexis Stone, who jokingly claimed credit for the appearance in an Instagram post featuring AI-generated imagery, a joke many took seriously.