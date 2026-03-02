Eminem’s The Slim Shady LP is now available on limited-edition vinyl with a Damien Hirst cover

Eminem’s The Slim Shady LP gets Damien Hirst Limited-Edition Vinyl

Eminem’s The Slim Shady LP—the 1999 album that introduced the world to his foul-mouthed alter ego – has been reissued on vinyl with a limited-edition cover by contemporary artist Damien Hirst.

The release is part of Interscope Reimagined, a larger collaboration celebrating Interscope Records’ 30th anniversary, where Hirst reworked 12 of Eminem’s most iconic album covers, from The Slim Shady LP to Music To Be Murdered By.

This edition of The Slim Shady LP is a collector’s item: signed by Hirst, featuring a gallery-quality giclée print of his artwork, and housed in a red, custom-dyed linen-wrapped jacket.

The album originally launched Eminem into superstardom, earning him his first Billboard Hot 100 hit with ‘My Name Is,’ a Grammy for Best Rap Album, and quadruple platinum certification within a year.

Both Hirst and Eminem waived their fees for the project, with all net proceeds going to the Iovine and Young Foundation, which supports schools in South Los Angeles.

The vinyl is priced at $2,500 and available through platforms like Complex and NTWRK, making it a high-end piece of hip-hop and contemporary art history.