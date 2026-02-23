Amyl and The Sniffers celebrate a decade of chaos with ‘Giddy Up / Big Attraction’ vinyl and tour

Amyl and The Sniffers mark a decade of raw punk energy with a remastered Giddy Up / Big Attraction vinyl.

Ten years ago, in a Chapel Street sharehouse, four 20-year-olds with zero expectations recorded an EP in a single afternoon.

Those six blistering minutes became Giddy Up. An hour later, Amyl and The Sniffers had a name, a Bandcamp upload, and the beginnings of a legacy.

After a year of backyard gigs and sweaty Melbourne house shows, the band dropped their second EP, Big Attraction, in 2017. Now, to mark a decade of raw power and reckless spirit, both EPs are back in a remastered 10th anniversary 12-inch vinyl edition.

Featuring early classics like ‘I’m Not A Loser’ and ‘Stole My Pushbike,’plus live favourites ‘Balaclava Lover Boogie’ and ‘Westgate,’ it’s the sound of the band before the world caught on – feral, funny, and unstoppable.

The gatefold sleeve pairs Chris Sutherland’s iconic 2017 band photo with a fresh essay from Amy Taylor and never-before-seen behind-the-scenes shots by Jamie Wdziekonski.

“We recorded and wrote over the afternoon… we’d never played together before that day… it’s spontaneous, fun, and achievable because it sounded good to us,” Taylor recalls. “We weren’t perfectionists, and it didn’t matter.”

From sticky Melbourne floors to international stages, it all started here.

Giddy Up / Big Attraction hits vinyl on Friday, 22 May via Virgin Music Group, ahead of the band’s 2026 US and European tour, hitting everything from Toronto and Boston to Barcelona, Oslo, and Dublin.

Amyl and The Sniffers US/EU 2026 Tour dates

Jun 4, 2026 RBC Amphitheatre Toronto, ON

Jun 5, 2026 Place Bell Montreal, QC

Jun 6, 2026 The Governors Ball at Flushing Meadows Corona Park Queens

Jun 8, 2026 Highmark Skyline Stage at the Mann Philadelphia, PA

Jun 9, 2026 MGM Music Hall at Fenway Boston, MA

Jun 10, 2026 The Anthem Washington, DC

Jun 12, 2026 The Factory St. Louis, MO

Jun 13, 2026 Bonnaroo Manchester, TN

Jun 14, 2026 The Salt Shed – Fairgrounds Chicago, IL

Jun 16, 2026 Astro Theater Omaha, NE

Jun 17, 2026 Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO

Jun 20, 2026 Surly Brewing Festival Field Minneapolis, MN

Aug 7, 2026 Hot in the City – Trieste Estate Trieste, Italy

Aug 7, 2026 – Aug 9, 2026 OFF Festival Katowice, Poland

Aug 8, 2026 SRC Salata Zagreb, Croatia

Aug 12, 2026 – Aug 15, 2026 Øya Festival Oslo, Oslo

Aug 12, 2026 – Aug 15, 2026 Paredes de Coura Festival Paredes, Portugal

Aug 13, 2026 – Aug 15, 2026 Syd for Solen Festival Copenhagen

Aug 16, 2026 Capitol Santiago de Compostela, Spain

Aug 18, 2026 Razzmatazz Barcelona, Spain

Aug 19, 2026 Razzmatazz Barcelona, Spain

Aug 23, 2026 All Points East Festival London, England

Aug 25, 2026 Collins Barracks Dublin, Ireland

Aug 26, 2026 Collins Barracks Dublin, County Dublin

Aug 29, 2026 Rock en Seine Paris, France

