Herb Trawick, Pensado’s Place co-founder, dies at 69

If you’ve spent any serious time around a mixing desk in the past decade, chances are you’ve felt his influence — even if you never met him.

The global pro-audio community is mourning the death of Herb Trawick, the co-founder and longtime host of Pensado’s Place. He was 69.

Launched in 2011 alongside Grammy-winning engineer Dave Pensado, the show helped chip away at one of the music industry’s longest-standing habits: keeping technical knowledge behind closed doors.

Before tutorials became standard viewing, high-level production insight was still largely shared in private rooms. Trawick and Pensado made those conversations public.

Where Pensado unpacked the “how”, Trawick focused on the “why”.

Sitting opposite major producers, engineers and executives, Trawick guided conversations toward sustainability, community, career longevity and the realities of creative work.

He had a way of encouraging experienced figures to speak plainly and openly.

Under his guidance, the show grew into a wider platform, including the annual Pensado Awards, which recognised the behind-the-scenes contributors shaping modern music.

Engineers, mixers and studio regulars – often overlooked in mainstream coverage – were given proper visibility.

Before becoming a central figure in the pro-audio space, Trawick built a strong career in management, working with artists including Brian McKnight and production team The Underdogs.

He understood both the creative and business sides of the industry, and knew how to bridge them.

In 2022, he was inducted into the NAMM TEC Hall of Fame, recognising his contribution to the recording field, an acknowledgement of steady, long-term influence.

Tributes from across the studio world have highlighted his warmth, clarity and favourite line: “We’re in the dream-making business.”

For bedroom producers, assistant engineers and emerging songwriters, Trawick made the studio feel less intimidating, less exclusive, more human.

And for a generation of producers coming up online, that shift mattered.