Foo Fighters announce trio of surprise gigs across UK and Ireland this week

First in, best dressed!

The Foo Fighters are always doing something cool – this time, it’s a trio of shows across England and Ireland later this week, but here’s the catch: tickets for each could only be bought in person.

The boys announced a massive stadium tour of the UK and Europe a few months back, but fans clearly just couldn’t wait, and so their wish becomes the Fooies command.

They’ve picked some pretty intimate venues for each, too, playing Dublin’s Academy tonight (February 23), London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on Wednesday (February 25) and then at Manchester’s O2 Ritz on Friday (February 27).

Tickets were going for €99.00 ($188 AUD) a pop, and fans had to follow a pretty strict set of rules if they wanted to make sure they’ll be seeing the legendary rockers this week.

Besides queuing up for hours outside in the freezing cold, one fan could only purchase two tickets at a time, and even though the second person didn’t have to present, if those two didn’t enter the venue together, then one person would be saying ciao to their ticket and chance at seeing the Foo Fighters IRL. Rough.

Apparently, all three of the gigs were sold out in about two hours, which makes sense considering each venue’s only got a capacity of at most 2000.

It comes right after Dave Grohl and his ensemble just announced they’ll be hitting Australia this November before jetting off to New Zealand next January after they release their album Your Favorite Toy on April 24th.

Congrats to all those who managed to score tickets – meanwhile us Aussies will just be sitting here, waiting, wishing (Dave, we know a bunch of venues you could do some tiny last-minute shows in – just hit us up!).