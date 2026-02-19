Foo Fighters tease new album with title track ‘Your Favorite Toy’

You’re in for a good time here.

Foo Fighters are turning up the volume once again.

The rock legends have announced their 12th studio album, Your Favorite Toy, arriving April 24th, and unleashed its electrifying title track for the world to hear.

‘Your Favorite Toy’ delivers three minutes of taut, driving hard rock, blending Seventies glitter metal with the power-pop punch the band has perfected.

“Get back, hear that boy? Someone threw away your favorite toy for good,” Dave Grohl sings over a relentless guitar line.

According to Grohl, the track became the creative compass for the entire record. “It was the fuse to the powder keg of songs,” he explained.

“We stumbled upon it after experimenting for over a year, and the day it took shape, I knew we had to follow its lead.”

The 10-track album marks the band’s first recording with new drummer Ilan Rubin and was cut at home with co-producer Oliver Roman.

It includes the previously released ‘Asking for a Friend.’

Fans can catch the Foos live starting with Welcome to Rockville in May, followed by a massive North American tour featuring Queens of the Stone Age and Mannequin Pussy as support.