I smell a ‘Capone’ situation brewing

Except Al Capone had charisma and didn’t come with a silver spoon

Much like how the FBI eventually toppled Capone – not for his most notorious crimes, but for tax evasion – Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is finding himself cornered by misconduct in public office.

The public may have spent years focused on moral outrages and civil settlements, but the law is finally finding its teeth in the form of leaked trade reports and confidential briefs.

It isn’t the dramatic cinematic ending many wanted or expected; it’s a slow, methodical grind of spreadsheets and emails.

On February 19, 2026 – his 66th birthday – the “Grand Old Duke” found himself in a setting far removed from the walls of the Royal Lodge: a police station in Norfolk facing a 12-hour questioning.

Not since the 17th century has a royal of this stature been forced to answer to the state in this way.

The U.S. Department of Justice’s release of the “Epstein files” in early 2026 provided all the info needed. While serving as the UK’s Special Representative for International Trade and Investment, Andrew allegedly treated state secrets as social currency, sharing confidential reports with Jeffrey Epstein to grease the wheels of private deals.

And if he thought he could obtain a royal shield, he found a closed door instead. King Charles III made it clear that the “Firm” is no longer a sanctuary, and by the time the handcuffs clicked, the titles were already gone.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s comment that “nobody is above the law” turned a family scandal into a definitive statement on British justice.

While he walked out of the station after 12 hours, the “Released Under Investigation” status is its own kind of purgatory.

Police are still connecting the dots between the leaked emails and their impact on UK trade interests.

It might not be the headline-grabbing justice some were hoping for, but it represents a fundamental shift: the transition from an untouchable prince to a private citizen named Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, waiting for a phone call from the authorities.