Runyamouth: “We Play Every Show Like It’s Our Last”

The flaming skull rises.

Tasmania’s alt-rock scene just got a whole lot louder.

Hailing from the northwest coast, Runyamouth has rapidly evolved from a tightly-knit local secret into one of the country’s most promising new acts.

Built on a foundation of gritty honesty, big guitar riffs, and the tub-thumping energy of the 90s alternative heyday, the three-piece is set to cement their arrival with the release of their debut EP, The Flaming Skull EP.

A sonic journey blending the groove of Audioslave with the raw energy of early Silverchair, the five-track release is a testament to resilience and real-life struggles.

We caught up with drummer Daniel “Burlz” Burling to discuss balancing the chaos of new fatherhood with the intensity of fronting a rising rock band, the stories behind their evocative new EP, and why every performance is treated like it could be their last.

HAPPY: What’d you get up to today?

Burlz: This is Daniel “Burlz” Burling, drummer of Runyamouth. Life has been pretty full on lately.

I’m currently on parental leave after the arrival of my first child, Theodore, so most days are a mix of very little sleep, lots of coffee, and trying to sneak in practice or gigs when I can.

It’s a pretty wild shift from gig life to dad life, but it gives you a new appreciation for time and creativity.

The band is still moving forward, just with a few more nappies involved.

HAPPY: Tell us a little about where you’re from, and what you love about it!

Burlz: We all grew up on the northwest coast of Tasmania, Lutruwita, and it definitely shapes who we are as musicians.

It’s laid back but tough at the same time. You’ve got incredible coastlines and scenery, but also a strong working class mindset.

The music community is close knit, people genuinely back local artists, and that gives you space to grow without pretending to be something you’re not.

HAPPY: The EP title, The Flaming Skull EP, is so evocative. What’s the story or meaning behind it?

Burlz: The title came from the idea of carrying pressure and intensity in your head, like your thoughts are burning away but you keep moving forward anyway.

It represents frustration, energy and resilience, which ties into a lot of the themes across the songs.

It felt bold, visual and fitting for a first release, and it also connects strongly with the artwork.

HAPPY: The EP is described as exploring “real-life struggles.” Can you touch on the emotional core or themes that bind these five tracks together?

Burlz: The common thread across the tracks is honesty. They’re about real struggles, dealing with pressure, mental battles, setbacks and frustration, but also pushing through and finding momentum again.

We didn’t want to write songs that pretend everything’s perfect, because real life isn’t like that. The energy in the music reflects that tension between struggle and release.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Runyamouth (@runyamouthmusic)

HAPPY: How was the experience working with mastering engineer Tyson Fish (The Living End, Mammal)?

Burlz: Marcus had previously worked with Tyson in his band Captives, so there was already a strong level of trust.

He really understood the raw energy we wanted to keep while making the tracks sound polished and powerful.

He didn’t over smooth anything, and his feedback was valuable, especially since Marcus self produced and engineered the EP.

We wanted the songs to still feel alive, the way we play them live, so hearing the masters come back was one of those moments where it finally felt real.

HAPPY: As a three-piece, how does the dynamic between Marcus, Shannon, and Daniel shape the songwriting process?

Burlz: Being a three piece keeps things simple. There’s nowhere to hide, everyone’s contribution matters and ideas get tested quickly.

Usually someone brings in a riff or concept and we build it together in the room. Decisions happen fast, and the songs evolve naturally through playing rather than overthinking.

We’re three good mates who genuinely love performing together, and that energy comes through in the live show.

HAPPY: You’ve quickly earned a rep for energetic live shows. What can a first-time punter expect at a Runyamouth gig?

Burlz: Expect big energy, plenty of guitar solos, strong 90s and 00s alt rock vibes, catchy lyrics and a good time.

We try to play every show like it could be our last, big energy, tight, emotional, and lots of crowd interaction.

We just want to put on a great show, it’s just honest, fun music and enjoying the moment with our crowds.

HAPPY: With the EP out, what’s a standout memory from bringing The Flaming Skull EP to life?

Burlz: One standout moment for me was hearing all the tracks together for the first time from start to finish and realising it was finally real.

From songwriting through to recording and mixing, it felt like a long but rewarding road.

Getting positive feedback from friends, family and other musicians has also been really rewarding, knowing the sound is connecting with people.

HAPPY: Now that the debut EP is out in the world, what’s the next big goal for Runyamouth?

Burlz: The next goal is simple, get the songs into as many ears as possible.

More live shows, more touring around Tasmania, hopefully interstate as well, and then moving into new material.

This EP is just the starting point, we’re already talking about writing again and pushing ourselves to grow as a band.

HAPPY: Lastly, what makes you happy?

Burlz: Family, music and shared moments. Becoming a dad recently has made me appreciate the simple things a lot more.

Playing music with good mates and seeing people connect with what we have created, that’s a pretty special feeling.