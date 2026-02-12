Runyamouth ignite with Debut EP ‘The Flaming Skull’

The Tasmanian trio unleashes a fiery, riff-heavy declaration of intent.

Hailing from the rugged heart of lutruwita/Tasmania, the trio known as Runyamouth (Marcus Wynwood, Shannon Austbo, and Daniel Burling) have forged a bond rooted in mateship, musical chaos, and a defiantly big-hearted ethos.

They’re cheeky, loud, and fuelled by a belief in standing up for what’s right, all while fiercely committing to the good time.

This spirit ignites their debut offering, The Flaming Skull EP, a five-track explosion that arrives not with a whimper, but with a seismic, tub-thumping roar.

True to their name, Runyamouth come out swinging. The EP is a concentrated blast of raw, gritty energy that wears its Aussie rock influences like a badge of honour.

One can detect the Audioslave groove in the muscle of the riffs, the unhinged spirit of Grinspoon in the delivery, and the youthful, grungy fury of Frogstomp-era Silverchair in its unpolished heart.

This is music built for volume: colossal guitar riffs, massive sing-along choruses, and a rhythm section (Austbo’s storm-holding bass and Burling’s chaos-driving drums) that feels engineered in a garage built for giants.

Wynwood’s emotionally charged vocals are the compelling human core cutting through the noise, giving weight to lyrics that explore real-life struggles and celebrate messy humanity.

Tracks like the previously released ‘Head on a Stick’ and ‘Coming Undone’ proved the band wasn’t “here to fornicate with arachnids,” they were here to make a statement.

Mastered by the esteemed Tyson Fish, the EP retains a vital live-wire energy, capturing the essence of the dedicated following they’ve already won through electrifying shows.

The Flaming Skull EP is a declaration. Runyamouth have bottled the adrenaline of their Tasmanian live gigs and unleashed it as a roaring, riff-heavy invitation to join their party.

It’s loud, loose, and unapologetically full of heart, a fiery introduction to a band ready to set the mainland alight.