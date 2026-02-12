Someone should’ve told Sexyy Red you don’t mess with MJ’s team… just ask Drake

Sexyy Red has sparked controversy with a raunchy ‘Beat It’ tease

It’s actually quite rare for an artist to straight-up “leak” an unauthorized Michael Jackson sample. The MJ Estate is famously protective.

The last time something on this level made waves was Drake in 2018 – but even he played it safe, got approval, and still had to navigate some serious backlash.

Sexyy Red stirred the internet with a snippet she jokingly called “Just Eat It.”

Lil Yachty shared a studio video of her dancing along, and she later reposted it herself, teasing it as “leaked footage” from the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic hitting cinemas in April 2026.

The lyrics replace MJ’s iconic hook with something far more explicit: “Just eat it, just eat it / You better not nut fast because I hate a minute man.”

Reactions were immediate, with fans and rap legend Monie Love calling it disrespectful and divisive.

Legally, the track is tricky. The sample appears unapproved, and the Estate is extra vigilant with the biopic on the horizon.

They have since responded with this: “We were totally unaware of this. The use of the music is unauthorized.”

For now, the clip exists only on social media, but insiders expect a Cease and Desist if it ever goes official.

Drake’s ‘Don’t Matter to Me’ also used MJ vocals, got Estate approval, but still faced family criticism – and he eventually removed it from his tour setlist.

Sexyy Red’s bold, unapproved version has none of that safety net.

You don’t mess with Micheal Jackson Estate – as Drake well knows.