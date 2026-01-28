Here is the DEAD SET Gig Guide for February

February lineup at DEAD SET features Mannequin Death Squad, King Parrot and an album launch courtesy of Nerdlinger

DEAD SET, Darlinghurst’s new underground rock room is shaping up as a go-to for loud, close-up shows. It’s a small, sweaty space built for heavy guitars, packed floors, and lineups that lean toward the underground.

The February program runs the gamut from punk and hardcore to metal and indie-leaning rock, with a mix of touring acts and local staples.

Friday 6 –Nerdlinger album launch, Suicide Tuesdays (Melb), So I Says To Mabel

Nerdlinger’s speed punk lands loud in a room made for it, Suicide Tuesdays bring tight Melbourne garage-punk, while So I Says To Mabel keep things hook-driven and melodic.

Saturday 7 –Wicked Things + Dimi

80s glam and power-rock, with Dimi’s guitar-heavy set paired against Wicked Things’ high-energy live show.

Friday 13 –Friday the 13th w Resurrect Events, TBX, Enclave, Smallways, Bardvarkk



A heavier night featuring alt-metal, dense riff work and garage-punk to close.

Saturday 14 –King Parrot + Master Leonard + Crown St Militia

A night of thrash, grind and insanity headlined by the country’s heaviest export, King Parrot!

Thursday 19 –Mannequin Death Squad + Electrik



MDS are known for an unforgettable live show, with Electrik, and DJs keeping things moving late.

Friday 20 –Necko + The Hush + Lazuli Mood



Retro Rock and heavy psyche leaning indie.

Saturday 21 –Astrodeath + Bifter + T Rex Autopsy



Doom, post-hardcore and grind-core leaning brutalist thrash in a stacked heavy lineup.

Friday 27 –Witching Hour + Social Strangers + Wicked Envy



Alt-rock and post-punk with an emphasis on tension and volume.

Saturday 28 –Mardi Gras DJs Takeover

Late night DJs playing party rock into the early hours.

DEAD SET runs Thursday to Sunday from 5pm till late. Entry via Little Oxford Street. Full details at deadsetdarlo.com.au.