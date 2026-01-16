New Music Friday featuring Djanaba, 2charm and Gordi

The weekend is just around the corner and we’ve made it, friends!

Before we clock off and crack a cold one, we’ve rounded up this week’s standout new releases. Here’s whats spinning.

Djanaba – ‘Buster’



Djanaba’s back with ‘Buster’, a shimmering electronic-pop cut with Hylander. Festivals, NSW First Nations Music Prize nods, and her Queer Bundjalung identity fuel this playful, defiant track.

Written in a late-night studio burst, it skewers lazy men while celebrating Djanaba’s fearless energy. ‘Buster’ is wit, sparkle, and empowerment rolled into one.

Molly Millington – ‘My Man’



Ahead of Frank Morgan, Molly Millington turns ‘Jolene’ on its head with ‘My Man’. Witty, incisive lyrics capture tension, heartbreak, and gratitude, inspired by a real-life gig encounter.

Sydney’s rising indie-pop talent turns a small moment into an unforgettable story, mixing playful irony with sharp emotional storytelling in one razor-sharp track.

2charm – ‘invisible wings’



2charm preview debut album star scum city with ‘invisible wings’, a euphoric, sweaty club-pop banger. Collaborations with Ninajirachi and Simon Lam fuel their chaotic yet melodic ‘gooner pop’ universe.

Starting introspective and building to ecstatic peaks, the track balances intimacy and dancefloor energy, marking 2charm as one of Australia’s most exciting new electronic acts.

Fcukers – ‘L.U.C.K.Y’



NYC trio Fcukers drop ‘L.U.C.K.Y’ ahead of debut album Ö, following sessions with Kenny Beats and Dylan Brady. Known for chaotic, high-energy live shows, the track mixes sharp production with relentless party intensity.

Capturing the highs and lows of a metaphorical night out, Fcukers are set to dominate 2026 as New York’s ultimate party-starting force.

Nessa Barrett – ‘High on Heaven’



Nessa Barrett returns with ‘High on Heaven’, blending grunge guitars, trip-hop rhythms, and hypnotic vocals. Her first release post-AFTERCARE Deluxe, it signals a new era of cinematic, gritty pop.

The track captures surrendering to love, mixing vulnerability with confidence, and cements Barrett as a master of emotional, immersive, and deeply personal pop soundscapes.

Arlo Parks – Ambiguous Desire



Arlo Parks’ new album Ambiguous Desire (April 3) explores nocturnal spaces of self-expression and queer hedonism. Inspired by NYC’s Paradise Garage and Burial’s beats, she fuses modular synths with her signature lyricism.

Playful, confident, and experimental, the record celebrates desire in all forms, finding joy, liberation, and friendship while dancing across pop, electronic, and spoken-word boundaries.

By Storm – And I Dance



Phoenix duo By Storm release debut album My Ghosts Go Ghost (Jan 30), continuing the Injury Reserve legacy. Tracks like ‘And I Dance’ balance abstract production with lyrical realism, exploring fatherhood, loss, capitalism, and life’s chaos.

A confident new era for RiTchie and Parker Corey, it blends experimental sound design with honest storytelling, showing a decade of growth in a fresh form.

The Sooks – ‘Take It Slow’



Sydney’s The Sooks return with breezy single ‘Take It Slow’, a sun-soaked reflection on ambition and early adulthood. Jack Nigro-produced guitars and warm percussion frame Corey Fitzsimons’ soaring vocals.

Written before their first festival slot, it’s a mantra for pausing, breathing, and pushing through life’s pressures, wrapped in pure indie charm.

Bakers Eddy – ‘Steal My Sunshine’



Bakers Eddy kick off 2026 with a playful cover of Len’s ‘Steal My Sunshine’, featuring merci, mercy. Wellington-born, Melbourne-based, and fronted by Ciarann Babbington, the band mix punk chaos with euphoric summer energy.

Bakers Eddy turn Len’s classic into a sun-soaked, festival-ready indie-pop jam.

Gordi – ‘High Line’



Gordi starts 2026 with ‘High Line’, a slow-burner co-written with Alex Lahey and featuring Christian Lee-Hutson. Sparse production and melodic storytelling capture intimacy and fleeting moments, inspired by sun-soaked July days.

Ahead of her Aussie tour, the track showcases her talent for reflective, emotive pop, balancing warmth, minimalism, and lingering beauty in every note.

Airling – ‘Better When You Groove’



Airling returns with ‘Better When You Groove’, a love/hate letter to music itself. The track blends groovy beats with effortless vocals, celebrating creative liberation and cathartic release.

Part of forthcoming EP Retrieve, it balances reflection and movement, capturing the joy of surrendering to sound while reaffirming Airling’s place as an artist thriving in unfiltered, authentic expression.

José González – Against The Dying Of The Light



José González announces fifth album Against The Dying Of The Light (March 27), reflecting on humanity, technology, and moral responsibility. Blending intimate folk with precise acoustic work, the title track channels frustration and urgency after a four-year hiatus.

Thoughtful, contemplative, and resonant, González challenges listeners to engage with global anxieties while delivering signature, nuanced songwriting.

Kisschasy – ‘Better’



Melbourne’s Kisschasy return with ‘Better’, an uplifting closer to The Terrors Of Comfort.

Full of hope and self-liberation, the soaring chorus shows off their knack for catchy, reflective indie-rock, marking a confident step forward for the band.

FIGUREHEAD – ‘SHOTGUN’

Fremantle five-piece FIGUREHEAD return with sun-soaked indie-rock single ‘SHOTGUN’. Recorded with Dave Parkin, it pairs feel-good summer grooves with reflective lyrics about overcoming daily struggles.

Built for euphoria and depth, the track highlights the band’s chemistry and growth, reaffirming FIGUREHEAD as a West Coast indie-rock force blending infectious hooks with thoughtful storytelling.

Eli – ‘I’m So Happy I Could Die’



Melbourne trio Eli kick off 2026 with jungle-infused indie-dance single ‘I’m So Happy I Could Die’. Evolving from SoundCloud demos to live show favourites, it channels euphoria, shimmering guitars, seismic bass, and expansive synths.

Drawing on Caroline Polachek and Fontaines D.C., Eli explores love, chaos, and the intoxicating high of truly feeling alive.

Foley – ‘Cinematic’



Sydney duo Foley’s ‘Cinematic’ previews new EP Like An Actress, a dreamy 80s-inspired synth-pop track. Nights of stolen kisses and glowing city streets blur reality with fantasy, capturing the magic of new love.

Euphoric and nostalgic, the track wraps listeners in a perfectly cinematic, larger-than-life romance, where every fleeting moment feels unforgettable.