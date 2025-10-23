Happy Interviews Molly Millington for Country Music Month!

The singer-songwriter discusses Dolly Parton, creative freedom, and the story behind her liberating new single.

Australian singer-songwriter Molly Millington recently brought the nostalgic energy of her new single, ‘Just Drive,’ to an exclusive live performance at Happy Studios.

The intimate set, captured for Country Music Month, perfectly illustrated the song’s essence of late-night drives and the universal craving for freedom, showcasing Millington’s candid storytelling and radiant sound.

In our accompanying interview, Millington revealed her core country roots, citing Dolly Parton as a childhood inspiration.

She discussed the genre-blending opportunities within country music and confirmed the track ‘Just Drive’ is quite literally about the liberating feeling of hitting the open road.

The single serves as the hopeful second offering from her highly-anticipated debut album, ‘Frank Morgan,’ slated for a February 2026 release.

