Your favourite TV Shows are becoming AI Games

Wolf Games claims its technology will “dissolve the wall between storytelling and play.”

Get ready to step beyond the screen and into the pixels of your favourite TV shows.

In a groundbreaking move, NBCUniversal has partnered with Wolf Games to develop a new wave of video games based on iconic franchises like The Office, Sex and the City, and Saturday Night Live.

The twist? These immersive, narrative-driven worlds will be built using what the developer calls “ethical generative AI.”

The ambitious partnership aims to transform passive viewers into active participants, creating dynamic gaming experiences that honour the original stories and characters.

Wolf Games promises its proprietary AI engine will craft “worlds that think,” offering unique adventures for every player.

This foray into AI-assisted development signals a bold new frontier for entertainment, even as it ignites debate within the gaming industry.

While some hail it as the future of fan engagement, traditional developers caution that true connection is built by people, for people.

The line between Dunder Mifflin and your gaming console is about to get a lot thinner.