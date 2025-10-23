Chappell Roan officially launches The Midwest Princess Project

The pop star channels concert profits into a new nonprofit supporting LGBTQ+ causes.

Pop’s reigning new princess is transforming her crown into a catalyst for change.

Chappell Roan, whose meteoric rise has been soundtracked by anthems of queer joy, has officially launched The Midwest Princess Project, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting trans youth and LGBTQ+ communities.

The initiative bursts onto the scene with formidable force, fuelled by over $400,000 raised directly from the ticket sales of her enchanting “Visions of Damsels & Other Dangerous Things” pop-up concerts. This is the materialisation of Roan’s artistic purpose.

For Roan, the project answers a profound question about the “why” behind her demanding career. After a period of doubt and sadness, returning to the stage revealed her mission: “to literally bring queer people joy and tell them that it’s OK.”

Now, that mission extends beyond the footlights. Partnering with vital organisations like New York’s Ali Forney Centre and LA’s Trans Wellness Centre, the project ensures that the euphoria generated at her shows creates tangible, life-affirming resources.

With a commitment to donating nearly every dollar raised, Roan is building a legacy where pop stardom and profound social support are beautifully, and powerfully, intertwined.