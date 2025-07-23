Is Chappell Roan finally dropping ‘The Subway’?

All aboard the hype train! 🚇

The wait for Chappell Roan’s unreleased anthem “The Subway” may finally be over, if cryptic New York City posters and a mysterious studio clip are any indication.

Fans erupted in speculation after posters appeared across the city featuring Roan in a blunt-banged wig, teasing, “Going through a breakup? Get bangs!”

Hidden in the image was a crucial clue: a hair clip stamped “best before August 1,” hinting at an imminent release.

The excitement skyrocketed when a fan account shared studio-quality audio of the track alongside footage of a moving truck with the license plate “THE SBWY,” seemingly confirming a music video is on the way.

🚨 New promotional poster for The Subway: “Going through a breakup? Get bangs!” pic.twitter.com/56NAwMMTgy — Chappell Roan Data (@ChappellData) July 22, 2025

Roan first performed “The Subway” at her viral 2024 Governor’s Ball set, and its cult following has only grown since.

Known for her strategic teases, like “The Giver” after her SNL debut, this could be another masterful rollout.

Is August 1 the day? Stay tuned.