Welcome to the dirty lil bedroom dive that is the Sneaky Possum

Maybe it’s because we’re over big venues – where the band looks like matchsticks – or maybe, just maybe, up close and personal is as good as it gets

Nowhere proves that more than The Sneaky Possum. Come summer, yeah, it gets a little hot – but fuck it, it’s worth it.

If you’re after a place that feels like home the second you walk in, Sneaky Possum is it.

Every Saturday night, they throw live music into the mix. The bar turns into a tight little sweatbox of energy, where locals and newcomers catch some of Sydney’s best up-and-coming acts.

It’s like discovering a new band with your mates in your bedroom – fleeting, fun, and a little chaotic in the best way.

And yes, the smash burgers are legit.

Sneaky Possum

86 Abercrombie St Chippendale

The Sneaky Possum